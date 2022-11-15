LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan M. Collins, age 32, of Lake Milton passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, November 14, 2022 with friends and his family at his side.

He was born on February 26, 1990 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Leslie Albert Collins, Jr. and Sherry Lynn (Spencer) Collins.

Ryan has lived most of his life in Lake Milton, formerly of Newton Falls where he graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 2009.

He was a member of the St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Lake Milton Browns Backers Club. He enjoyed reading, football, all sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, Buckeyes and the Indians.

He is survived by his father, Leslie “Buster” Collins of Lake Milton, Ohio; one brother, Kyle (Alexandra) Collins of Berlin Center, Ohio and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ryan is preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Collins.

Calling hours for Ryan will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the Our Lady of the Lakes (St. Catherine’s Catholic Church), 1254 Grandview Road, Lake Milton, OH 44429 on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Father David Merzweiler officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Ryan will be laid to rest at Vaughn Cemetery in Lake Milton, Ohio.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Curt and Phyllis Headley for letting Ryan live with them while he was in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.