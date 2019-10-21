Ruth Marie Morrison, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Marie Morrison, age 88 of Newton Falls passed into eternal life on October 18, 2019 at her daughters home, surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was born on March 3, 1931 in Montcoal, West Virginia the daughter of the late Clemon May Wood and Anna Pearl (Wyant) Deel.

Ruth had lived in Newton Falls since 1950 after moving here from West Virginia. She was a member of the Newton falls United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, quilting, making wreathing for residence in her apartment building. She was also am avid reader and loved baking pies.

Memories of Ruth will be carried on by her loving family her; daughter Diane Marie Masaitis of Southington, Ohio, her son & daughter-in-law James & Tonya Morrison of Newton Falls, Ohio; her sister Olive Lindsey of North East, MD; her sister & brother-in-law Janet & Bill Tucker of Beaver, WV; her brothers and sister-in-laws Clarence and Sherry Deel of Wilmington, NC, Edward and Karen Deel of New Brimfield, OH James & Darlene Deel of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandsons Adam Masaitis and Eric & his wife Emily Masaitis and granddaughters Kelly Masaitis and Sabrina Morrison.

Per Ruth’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.