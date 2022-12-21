PRICETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Mae Shambach, age 91, was a lifelong resident of Pricetown, Ohio. She went home to be with the lord and her missed loved ones on December 19, 2022.

She was born on November 21, 1931, in Newton Falls, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clyde Williams and Helen (Besse) Williams.

She built a house on her family farm, across from her beloved Pricetown United Methodist Church, where she raised her two boys and spoiled her grandchildren.

Ruth graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1949.

She worked as an assembler/inspector at General Electric in Austintown for 29 years retiring on January 1, 1997.

She enjoyed dancing with her best friend Millie, playing bridge, traveling, watching the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers and caring for her cats; but, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her two granddaughters, Mandy and Hilliary. They had her wrapped around their finger from the time they came into her life and she loved every minute of it; they learned from each other. Then the next generations came… and they were just as blessed.

Ruth was a lifelong member of Pricetown United Methodist Church. She loved volunteering with her grandchildren, helping with the Christmas program and cherished all the friends that turned into family along the way. She was a staple serving at the dessert table of the annual turkey supper. Volunteering every year was a family affair not to be missed.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; son, Frank Shambach; sisters, Betty Martin, Mary Jane Lay, Dorothy Carson; grandson-in-law, Jerry Campbell, Jr.

She is survived by her son, David (Teresa) Shambach of Lake Milton, Ohio; grandchildren, Mandy Campbell of Howland, Ohio, Hilliary (John) Fowler of Leavittsburg; six great-grandchildren, Patience, Hunter, Jaden, Journey, Cayden, Weston and great-great-grandson, Wolf.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Jim Macdonald officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00- 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery. The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Pricetown United Methodist Church 4640 Pritchard- Ohltown Rd. Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

