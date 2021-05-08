Ruth Louise Duss, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Singer Ward Pehanick Duss, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at her daughter Judy’s home in Young Harris, Georgia, surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth Louise Singer was born January 31, 1927 in Bolindale, Ohio, the fifth child of Bigler Miller Singer and Emma Frances Helwig Singer.

Ruth was a member of the Newton Falls High School Class of 1945.

She was a 40 year member of the First Church of God, Newton Falls. Ruth sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and served as the church librarian for many years. When she moved to Venice, Florida in 1988, she affiliated with the Evangelical Covenant Church. She served as a deaconess for 20 years.

Ruth was an associate member of the Indian Riding Club of Newton Falls. Friendships made spanned six decades. She was a 25 year life member of Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority, Xi Theta Chapter of Port Charlotte, Florida.

Ruth’s generosity knew no boundaries. She cared for strangers as well as her extended family. She was named Volunteer of the Year at Bay Indies, a senior community in Venice, Florida. Ruth accrued more than one thousand volunteer hours at Bon Secours Hospital, Venice, Florida. She also volunteered at Spanish Point, Nokomis, Florida, performing as a historical figure. Ruth continued her service to others into her 89th year.

While residing in Georgia, Ruth participated in classes at the First United Methodist Church of Blairsville’s OASIS program. She was a member of the Misty Mountain Quilt Guild and the Bunko Babes.

Ruth enjoyed using her hands for crafts, baking and sewing. She made lap robes for friends, veterans, sorority sisters and newborns. She learned quilting at age 90. Competing in ballroom dancing and standard dancing, Ruth won awards in regional Fred Astaire competitions while residing in Venice.

Ruth was widowed three times, William Ward, 1981; Joseph Pehanick, 1995 and Lee Duss, Jr., 2016. In addition to her parents, Ruth was pre-deceased by son, Thomas Dale Ward; her sister, Mary Emma Bodzenta and her brothers, John, David, Richard, Eugene, Thomas, Norman, James and Frank.

Survivors include daughters, Judy Avant, Young Harris, Georgia; Sheryl Stranahan, Valdosta, Georgia; granddaughter, Michele Motz Allison (Harry); adored great-granddaughters, Vera Ruth Allison and Darla Pearl Allison, Johns Creek, Georgia ; devoted sister, Ann Luketic, Newton Falls, Ohio; brother, Phillip Singer (Sue), Port Clinton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Cinda Singer, LaVerne, California, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for family will be at the Newton Falls Cemetery on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The family suggests donations be made to the Salvation Army Children’s Santa Stocking Project, Sigma Phi Gamma Xi Theta Chapter service projects or to a local food bank.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 E Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330-872-5440). Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

