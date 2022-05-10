WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Goddard, age 66 of West Farmington, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday night, May 7, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on June 9, 1955 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jack R. Sindledecker and Verna E. (Freudiger) Sindledecker.

Ruth married the love of her life, Richard J. Goddard, on March 19, 1982 and they have enjoyed 40 years of marriage together.

She had lived in West Farmington since 2006 formerly of Bristolville.

Ruth had graduated from LaBrae High School in the Class of 1973.

She was a member of the Eastern Star #79, White Shrine #42, Women’s Relief Corps and the Social Order of the Beauceant #77 of Warren.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting, growing flowers, gardening, baking and spending time with the grandkids.

Ruth is preceded in death by her father and one brother, Paul Sindledecker.

She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Goddard of West Farmington; her daughter, Charlene (Roscoe) Sloan of North Bloomfield; her son, Andrew (Stacy) Goddard of Rock Creek; her five sisters, Jacqueline (Dave) Gore of Greer, South Carolina, Mary (Jace) Mansfield of Bristolville, Michelle (Robert) McCombs of Victor, Iowa, Sally (Sam) Kellar of Lordstown and Jeannie (Paul) Raub of Camden, South Carolina; her brother, Charles Sindledecker of Bristolville and five grandchildren, Kayla, Caleb, Mackenzie and Ian Sloan and Mason Goddard.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paula Marbury officiating.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The ladies of the Social Order of the Beauceant will perform a service at 4:30 p.m.

Ruth will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in West Farmington.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the charity of your choice in Ruth’s honor.

