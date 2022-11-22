LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby M. Hasley, 94, formerly of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born on March 8, 1928 in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Arnentha (Farnsworth) Hearn.

Ruby married the love of her life, Junior Philip Hasley, on December 16, 1946 and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage together before his passing on January 29, 1989.

She had lived in Atwater for two years, formerly of Lordstown for 40 years.

Ruby was a member of the House of Praise in Newton Falls for many years. She showed forth the Love of Jesus to every person she came in contact with. Ruby truly was a bright and shining light. She enjoyed reading her Bible, worshiping the Lord and spending time with her family.

Ruby was a loving wife and a wonderful loving mother.

Ruby will be deeply missed by her daughter, Marlene (Donald) Pashke of Atwater; her sisters, Betty Arnold and Norma Jean Adams, both of Marietta, Bonnie Anderson of Waterford and many nieces and nephews.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Junior; her sister, Grace Eddy and four brothers, Ralph, Earl, Delbert and Jim Hearn.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Melvin Adams, officiating.

Graveside services for Ruby will be at Barker Cemetery in Lower Newport, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. and she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Junior.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.