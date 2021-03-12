Rosalie Anne Hale, Newton Township, Ohio

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalie Anne Hale age 71 of Newton Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 11, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on May 27, 1949 in Orange, Texas, the daughter of the late George Allan Caple and Winifred Jayne (Grant) Caple. Rosalie lived a military family life living in Taiwan, Hawaii and settling in Austintown, Ohio.

She graduated from Austintown – Fitch High School, the Class of ‘67.

On September 21, 1968, she married Harold Arthur Hale. In 1970, she earned her Associates Degree in Applied Science at Youngstown State University.

Rosalie and Harold resided in Newton Falls Township for the majority of their married life and had three sons, Kevin, Eric, and Chris. She was active in her son’s school activities particularly through the Crescendo and Ski Club. In 2000, she earned her Associates Degree in Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology at Stark State College of Technology.

Rosalie might not have believed her family, but she was a great cook and you could always rely on her for everyone’s favorite, Lemon Chicken and Meat-on-a-Stick, best on the charcoal grill. She was an avid reader of any book presented to her, and she loved to bake cookies and work on crafts that celebrated Christmas.

Rosalie is survived by her sisters, Ramona Willoughby and Juanita Caple, her brother, Ted Caple, her sons, Kevin, Eric, and Chris, her daughter-in-law Jennifer and her favorite grandson Edison.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Dewayne Smith officiating.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Rosalie will be laid to rest beside her husband Harold at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Masks and Social Distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to either the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance 14 Pennsylvania Plaza Suite 2110 New York, NY 10122 or the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.