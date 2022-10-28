WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Welcome age 68, formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning October 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on May 22, 1954 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late Earl Bernard Welcome, Jr. and Norma Belle (Martin) Welcome.

Ron was a 1972 graduate of Windham High School where he was a gifted athlete lettering in two sports; football and basketball.

He was a Roofer by trade and worked for many different companies throughout the years.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Michael, Curtis and Earl Welcome.

He is survived by one daughter, Nichole L. Sommer of Mechanicsburg, Virginia; one son, Steven (Kimberly) Welcome of Mogadore, Ohio; two sisters, Elaine (Thomas) McCleary of Cortland and Carol A. Murphy of Windham; two brothers, Thomas L. Welcome of Warren and William (Karen) Welcome of Windham and two grandchildren, Tristin and Allison.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. He will be laid to rest next to his brother Michael at Windham Twp. Cemetery in Windham, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.