NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. Renko, Jr., 61, of Akron, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on June 13, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ronald G. Renko, Sr. and Nancy (Sandrock) Renko.

Ron graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1978.

He has lived in Akron for over 20 years, formerly of Ravenna and Newton Falls.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Debbie Renko and Vicky Reeve.

Ron is survived by one nephew, Gervase (Bud) Reeve IV of Newton Falls; two nieces, Amanda and Shawn Elliott of Columbus, Ohio and Britney and Mark Allison of North Jackson, Ohio.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services.

He will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

