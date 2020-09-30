Ronald E. “Ron” Shaffer, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. “Ron” Shaffer, age 76, of Braceville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, September 25, 2020 after health complications.

He was born June 29, 1944 the son of the late James and Flora (Wolfe) Shaffer in Braceville, Ohio where he resided for the past 76 years.

Ron graduated from Braceville High School in 1962.

Drafted at the age of 20, he proudly served in the United States Army for 4 years where he was stationed in Germany.

After the military, he enjoyed a successful 32-year career at Packard Electric before retiring in 1999.

Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and kindhearted gentleman. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding his motorcycle, racing his Pontiac GTO tri-power, black and white westerns and taking the boat out on the water. But, what he loved most was being around his family and being a Papa.

Ron is survived by his wife Judith C. Shaffer of Braceville; his sons, Ronald J. (Candace Clendenen) Shaffer of Southington and Michael (Corrie Zahniser) Shaffer of Braceville; daughter Pamela (John) Ferraro of Girard; step-son, Alec Caruso II of Champion; step-daughter, Brittany O’brien of Braceville; grandsons, Steven Shaffer of Southington, Mikey of Braceville and Antonio Caruso of Champion; granddaughters, Alisa Smith, Julie McAdams, Jessica Ferraro, Danielle Ferraro all of Girard, Kaitlyn Shaffer of Southington; Kylee, Olivia, Leah, Lauren all of Braceville, Sabrina Caruso, Alexa (Jordan Mack) Stoops, Adrianna Stoops and Savannah Stoops, all of Champion, great- grandchildren, Audrina of Girard, Elliana Mack and Lincoln Mack of Champion; brother, Raymond (late Karen) Shaffer of Braceville; sister, Shirley (Vince) Broadwell of Braceville; cousin, Wesley Shaffer; and many nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, James and Flora (Wolfe) Shaffer; stepdaughter, Alicia Caruso; and grandchildren Samantha Lauren and Richard James.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a short funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Ron will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery in Braceville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



