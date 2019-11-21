Roger Allen Hood, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Allen Hood, age 79, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic with all of his loving family by his side.

He was born on November 10, 1940, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio the son of the late Carl and Marion C. (Mansell) Hood.

Roger married the love of his life, Judith L. Jewell on January 12, 1963 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage together.

Roger had lived in Newton Falls for 56 years formerly of Lordstown working as a carpenter for General Motors for over 34 years before retiring in 1999.

He enjoyed gardening, baking, woodworking and watching all Ohio State Teams. Roger especially loved watching his granddaughter’s sporting events and spending time with his family.

Memories of Roger will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Judith of Newton Falls; his son, David (Dawn) of Newton Falls; his daughter, Debra (Stewart) Sutherland of Lordstown; his sister, Carol (Jim) Nicholas of Cortland and his two grandchildren, Jaeda Tillett and Joe’l Hood.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Diane L. Overton and two brothers, Harvey and Dale Hood.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Newton Falls Preservation Association, 4410 Newton Falls Bailey, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Roger A. Hood.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. The funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Rod Meyer officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.