Robin Lynn Nalbach, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin Lynn Nalbach, age 60, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest in the presence of her family on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born on April 26, 1959 in Warren the daughter of the late Clayton Nalbach and Gertrude (Schultz) Nalbach.

Robin lived in Newton Falls her entire life. She was a member of the First Christian Church and years ago she was a clerk at the Dollar Store. Robin enjoyed fishing, sports, traveling and gardening.

Robin is survived by: 6 sisters, Charlet (Joe) Burcin of El Dorado Hills, California, Gwen Diaz of Las Vegas, NV, Jill Heller of Sacramento, California, Jacquelyn Blaylock of Warren, Ohio, Kimberly (Mark) Livingston of Canton, Georgia, Holly Nalbach of Lakemore,Ohio, 4 brothers, Glenn (Emmy) Nalbach of Avondale, AZ, Pete Nalbach of Newton Falls, Keith Nalbach of Sacramento,California and Doug (Sherry) Nalbach of Arvada, Colorado.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister, Sheila Haas.

Per Robin’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

