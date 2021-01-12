Robert “Woody” Whitacre, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Woody” Whitacre, beloved husband, father and friend, was carried home on the shoulders of angels on Saturday, January 9, 2021, after a brief battle with coronavirus.

Robert was born on March 8, 1936 in Barnesville, Ohio to Willbur M. and Hazel E. (McFadyen) Whitacre.



He is survived by the love of his life, his current wife, Rosemary Taylor, whom he married in 2019; his brother, William; son, George W. and wife, Gretchen L. Whitacre; stepdaughter, Frances (Taylor) Rister and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Sheila D. and husband, Damien Carmella, Ian L., Jade M. (Wirick) and Madison R; great-grandchildren, Vincent, Anthony, Sean, Gianna, Rocco and Alyson; sisters-in-law, Janice True and Wanda Keenan; brother-in-law, Harold Orndorff; daughter-in-law, Kim and many nieces and nephews.



Robert is preceded in death by both of his parents; brothers, John, Charles, Alfred and Thomas; sister Rosemary; his first wife, Phyliss (Orndorff) and subsequent girlfriend, Shirley DeChristofaro.



The book of Robert’s life is a long one comprising many chapters. Through these chapters, filled with adventure, love and service to others, Robert touched many hearts and many lives.



Robert served his country abroad as a member of the United States Air Force, serving as a “Blue Nose” at Thule Air Base, Greenland. After returning home from the service, he worked for Nickles Bakery and Carlon Plastics before finally settling in at General Motors at Lordstown, from which he retired after many years.



In his free time and after retirement, Robert became an accomplished musician, playing bagpipes for a local Pipe and Drum Corps and continued his lifetime of service, performing with the corps for funerals and private events. Robert was involved in various local social and service organizations; he was a 32nd Degree Mason (Shriner) with the Cortland Lodge. Robert was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, boating, camping, gardening and anything else that got him out into nature. Robert was an avid card player and frequented the card tables at the Howland and Niles SCOPE centers, as well as other venues.

Robert was also a member of Braceville Christian Church.



In consideration of the worldwide pandemic, a public memorial service or celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

