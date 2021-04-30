Robert Park, Niles, Ohio

Robert Park, age 87, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Windsor House in Champion of natural causes.

He was born on February 21, 1934 in Long Beach, New Jersey, the son of the late Mac and Gladys (Stevens) Park.

He married the love of his life Lela “Toots” Dixon and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.

Robert served in the United States Amy and was employed at General Motors as an Electrician for 30 years before retiring in 1994.

He enjoyed couples bowling, golf, watching the Cleveland Indians and breakfast with his GM buddies.

Memories of Robert will be carried on by his loving family; his wife Lela “Toots” of Niles, his daughter Sharon Park of Niles and his daughter in-law Cindy Park of Warren, his brother Ronald and (Carole) Park of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and many neices and nephews.



He is Preceded in death by his parents and son Steven Park

The Park family would like to express their gratitude to Windsor House of Champion for their great care of Robert.

Per Roberts wishes cremation will be held after calling hours on Sunday May 2, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will immediately following at the James Funeral Home.

The Park family is asking that in leiu of flowers all donations be made to the Newton Falls United Methodist Church 336 Ridge Road Newton Falls, Ohio 44444

