Robert Leo Beckett, Newton, Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Beckett, age 77 of Newton Falls, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on November 14, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, the son of William C. Beckett and Esther E. (Johnson) Beckett.

Robert grew up in Newton Falls.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Robert worked as an offshore oil rigger for 20 years.

He was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God.

He loved coin collecting, cooking and was a very patriotic man.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Shawn R. Beckett.

He is survived by two daughters, Deanna (Jeremy) Patchett and Lari (Paul) Yeager; one son, Michael (Donna) Beckett; six sisters, Sandy Lance, Carol (James) Luoma, Terri (Charles) Baldwin, Donna (Stanley) Czeck, Carol Eicher and Barbara Breedlove; one brother, William (Lillian) Beckett; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Per Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

