DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Glen Cromley, 56, of Deerfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

He was born on July 29, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Glen R. Cromley and Frances (Grasty) Cromley.

Robert married the love of his life, Kathy Carrico, in 2007 and they enjoyed 14 years of marriage together before her passing on January 3, 2022.

Robert had lived in Deerfield for five years, formerly of Warren.

He worked many years as a truck driver and was still driving till his passing.

He was a member of the United States Navy, serving from 1983-1987.

Robert was a member of the Grace Baptist Church.

He was an avid hunter and loved watching football.

He is survived by his three brothers, John (Terri) Cromley of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Jesse Cromley of Warren and Russell Cromley of Odessa, Florida; his sister, Lori (Glenn) Harmon of Royal Valley, Pennsylvania; his stepbrother, Robert Groom of Warren and his stepsister, Tina Bahr of Elizabeth, Kentucky.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, Ohio. Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhome.com.