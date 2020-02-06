Robert Gerald Myers, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Gerald Myers, Sr., age 95 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, February 6, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 6, 1924 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Rose E. (Lorenzen) Myers. Rose married William H. Myers in 1925. Growing up in the depression in Carrolltown, Pennsylvania as the eldest of six children, Bob learned at an early age the value of money, hard work and providing for family.

Bob spent most of his working years as an electrician, employed 27 years at Rockwell International until it closed in 1977 and then ten years at Daimler-Chrysler in Twinsburg before retiring in 1987. After his retirement, he bought a dairy farm in Hadley, Pennsylvania to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a farmer.

He returned to Newton Falls in 1995.

He was drafted in 1941 and bravely served in the Navy during WWII, on the USS Palmer until it was sunk in battle January 7, 1945 near Luzon.

After returning from the war, he moved to Ravenna, Ohio where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Panek whom he married on November 7, 1947. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage together until she passed away on December. 14, 2002. They moved from Ravenna to Newton Falls when he began working for Rockwell and bought property in Newton Township, using monies he was promised from the Pennsylvania World War II Veteran’s Compensation Bureau. Together they built their first home using ammunition boxes he bought from the Arsenal in Ravenna. Ironically, those boxes were used to hold and transport the same shells that armed his ship during the war.

As their family grew, he and Betty went on to build the final family home where they raised their eight children and where he lived at the time of his death.

Bob was a member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church, the Newton Falls VFW Post #3332 and the American Legion Post #236.

He loved hunting, farming and working. He enjoyed spending time with family and in retirement traveled across the country to visit his children’s homes, always looking for projects to help with.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth; one sister, Hilda Adams and two brothers, William and George Myers.

He is survived by his very good friend and companion, Bertha Wagner; five daughters, Diane (Paul) Kopko of Newton Falls, Denise (Richard) Lankford of Mesa, Arizona, Rene Myers and Matt Poulin of Framingham, Massachusetts, Doreen (Jay) Lietzow of Alliance, Ohio and Rhonda (Rich) Porter of Columbus, Ohio; three sons, Dan (Joan) Myers of Moyie Springs, Idaho, Robert (Lynn) Myers, Jr. of Ivins, Utah and Ronald (Debra) Myers of Chester, South Carolina; one sister, Rosella (Gary) Mihalow of Patton, Pennsylvania; one brother, LeRoy (Sandy) Myers of St. Petersburg, Florida; 16 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

Bob’s life was defined by his resolve to work hard, earn an honest living and provide for his family. Bob conquered numerous challenges over the many years with determination and hard work and in his final years, approached the challenges of dementia with the same resolve to remain independent and living in the home he built.

Sincere gratitude is extended to the special individuals who aided in his care as his dementia progressed, especially his daughters, Diane and Doreen; his grandson, Dale and his family, Hope, Brooklyn, Braden and Brant and home caregivers, Lauren, Angela, Ashley and Tricia, whose care and compassion helped us to honor his wish to stay in his home until the end.

Calling hours will be at the Newton Falls United Methodist Church on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor DeWayne Smith officiating.

Robert will be laid to rest beside his wife, Elizabeth, at Lutheran Cemetery with full military honors performed by the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s memory can be made to Alzheimer Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/

