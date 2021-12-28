LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Henning, age 75, of Lake Milton passed away into eternal rest on Sunday December 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on October 7, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Herbert Franklin Henning and Suzanne B. (Young) Henning.

Robert married Debbie June Rhodes on December 15, 1988 and they have enjoyed the last 33 years of marriage together.

He graduated from Chagrin Falls High School in the Class of 1965.

Robert has lived in Lake Milton for the last 31 years, formerly of Warren, OH.

He worked as a Tool & Die Dept. for General Motors in Lordstown for 37 years retiring in 2008.

Robert and his wife have been long time members of the Lakeview Assembly of God in Lake Milton, Ohio.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking, making his own knives, being in the outdoors and Cleveland Browns Football.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Monoco; grandson, Scott Rockenfelder; brother-in-laws, Nick Pocone and Al Monoco.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie J. Henning of Lake Milton; five daughters, Laura (Dave) Prokop of Howland, Carolyn (Scott) Nowak of Cortland, Amy (Mark McCardle) Henning of Phoenix, Arizona, Krystal Rockenfelder of Lake Milton and Shannon Watters of Lake Milton; three sons, Michael Henning of Niles, Scott (Mary) Rockenfelder of Niles and Robert Baker of Youngstown; one sister, Christine Pocone; one brother, Donald (Margie)Henning; 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Per Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at the Lakeview Assembly of God on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Bacorn officiating.

A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Lakeview Assembly of God 17930 Mahoning Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

