Robert Earl Ely, Garrettsville, Ohio

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Earl Ely, age 97, of Garrettsville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on April 18, 1923, in Nelson Township, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest Oliver Ely and Zonabelle (Dunn) Ely.

Robert served his country for four years in the US Army during WWII and served in the 10th Mountain Division. While in the US Army, he met and married the love of his life, Pearl P. Maynard on November 24, 1942 and they have enjoyed the last 75 years of marriage together until she passed away on March 17, 2018.

He has lived his entire life in Garrettsville and worked as a truck driver for CF (Consolidated Freightways) for over 30 years retiring in 1986.

He and his wife Pearl were member of the Faith Evangelical Free Church in Nelson, Ohio, for many years.

After he retired, he transported the Amish around to there different jobs.

Robert enjoyed reading, camping and traveling to Florida, Mexico and Texasm with his wife.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pearl; daughter, Phyllis Manks and many brothers and sisters.

Robert is survived by daughter, Diana Spirko of Springfield, Ohio; son, Jerry and Kay Ely of Garrettsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jon Dodge, Steve Dodge, Wayne Huston, Holly Hites and Ryan Ely; great-grandchildren, Melody, Hines, Justin, Jacob, Kelsey and Meaghan and great-great-granddaughter, Anali Rae Grace.

Per Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Private graveside services will be held.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife Pearl at Park Cemetery in Garrettsville with full military honors.

