Robert B. Greitzer, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)Robert B. Greitzer, age 85 of Braceville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 17, 1935, in Cleveland. Ohio, the son of the late Ann Rita Greitzer.



He married the love of his life, Donna Dydell on August 17, 1957 and they have enjoyed 62 years of marriage together.

Robert worked as a journeyman electrician for Boyd Electric Company for many years.

He was a member of the St. John Paul II in Warren, formerly a member of St. Joseph Church in Newton Falls. He was also a member of the (SPEBSQSA) Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America, the Youngstown Symphony Choir, the Seraphim Choral Group, the Lytre Side (Barbershop Singing Group) and the I.B.E.W. Local #573.

Robert enjoyed singing, gardening, DIY house projects (He built the house he lived in), Military History, reading, good movies, music, and spending time with his family.

Memories of Robert will be carried on by his loving family; his wife Donna of Braceville; his daughter Jacqueline L. & (Christopher) Harris of Acton, California; his son Edwin B. Greitzer of Hudson; his six grandchildren Jennifer, Christopher and Lindsey Harris, and Shane, Eva and Garet Greitzer.

He is preceeded in death by his mother.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

