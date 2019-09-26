Rita Mae Collins, Paris Township, Ohio – Obituary

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Mae Collins, age 88 of Paris Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at LongMeadow Care Center in Ravenna. She was born on April 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Clyde R. St. Clair & Charlotte Pamela (Fairchild) St. Clair.

Rita married Jimmy Collins on October 4, 1950 and he passed away on Nov. 7, 2017.

She had lived in Paris Twp. for most of her life, working as a beautician, a cook at the Ravenna Arsenal and later at Kaufmann’s.

Rita is preceded in death by: her husband Jimmy Collins, her son: Duwayne K. Collins, son in law: Gregory Strayer, and a sister: Mary Lou Atleson.

She is survived by: her daughters Linda & Robert Juranty of Pahrump,NV, Charlene & Steve Staup, and Ann Strayer of Ravenna; along with 5 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren.

Per Rita’s wishes , cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

