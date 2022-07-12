NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita E. Peterson, age 91 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls.

She was born on June 20, 1931 in Newton Falls, Ohio, the daughter of the late Franz Rogos and Julia (Andriko) Rogos.

Rita graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1949. She went on to Kent State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

She married the love of her life, Louis F. Peterson, on June 8, 1952 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage together until his death on January 4, 2008.

She had lived in Newton Falls all of her life and worked as a 6th grade teacher for Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools for 25 years retiring in 1995.

Rita was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Newton Falls until it closed.

She enjoyed baking, reading, crocheting and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; one daughter, Luann Potopovich; one brother, Roger Rogos and one sister, Nancy Davis.

She is survived by two sons, Craig (Shirley) Peterson of Newton Falls and Todd Peterson and his companion, Julie Hurrelbrink, of Newton Falls; one sister, Marlene Hodder of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at the Newton Falls Cemetery on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jon Pratt officiating.

The family would like donations to go to the Newton Falls Public Library. Please call the library and say I would like to donate in Rita Peterson’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

