Rita C. Rydzak, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – Rita C. Rydzak, age 90, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Aldersgate Village Home Plus in Topeka.

She was born on February 28, 1930 in Braceville, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Tomko and Anna (Mancos) Tomko.

Rita married the love of her life, Walter T. Rydzak on June 17, 1950 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage together until he passed away on May 31, 2011.

Rita has lived in Topeka, Kansas since 2017, formerly of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Braceville, Ohio and Warren, Ohio.

Some of Rita’s early work experiences included: Langley’s, Richardson’s Ice Cream Shop and Pullman Couch in Newton Falls. Her first official job was at Aetna Freight Line in Warren, Ohio. She also worked at Farm Bureau and Hunkin Conkey. She worked in the accounting office at the Ravenna Arsenal for many years. She retired from the Ravenna Arsenal in 1986.

She and her husband moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. In Albuquerque, she worked part time for Drs. Dinesman and Escodero, ear nose and throat doctors.

Rita and Walter were members of Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church.

Rita loved to cook and bake. She loved to share her enthusiasm for cooking and baking with her friends. She enjoyed trying new recipes, learning new cooking and baking techniques and discovering new hobbies like jewelry making. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. She had a beautiful flower garden that included her favorite flowers: roses and irises in Albuquerque. She tended the flowers and they flourished.

As we have been visiting with friends, what they remember most about Rita was her spark and zest for life, her sense of humor, her classic sense of style and how she was instantly able to make strangers into friends with her loving kindness. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reminiscing about the memories we shared and enjoying adventures in antiquing, shopping and helping prepare special family meals. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Rydzak of Gilbert, Arizona and Gloria and Larry Dye of Topeka, Kansas; one son, James and Jeanne Rydzak of Old Bridge, New Jersey; two grandsons, Gregory and Matthew Rydzak and two great-granddaughters, Marjorie Rydzak and Sarah Rydzak.

Private family services will be held due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rita will be laid to rest beside her husband, Walter, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rita Rydzak’s memory to The James Funeral Home. These donations will be used in her community in Topeka to enhance the lives of her fellow residents at Aldersgate Village Home Plus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.