Richard R. Mulanax, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Randy Mulanax, age 69, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Robinson Memorial in Ravenna, Ohio.

He was born on July 21, 1951 the son of the late Harry and Dorothy (Stokes) Mulanax.

Richard worked as a machinist at Selas Pyronics.

He enjoyed working on cars and riding his motorcycle.

Memories of Richard will be carried on by his loving family: his daughter, Elizabeth (Vincent) Hladky of Champion; his grandchildren, Cheryl Bobik, Jesse and Erika Palivec and Austin and Lauren Hladky; five great-grandchildren, Thea, Grady and Peyton, Aria and Elaina; his sister, Marilyn Rung of Columbus; brothers, Lawrence (Rose) of Wilmer, Alabama and Dennis (Stacy) Mulanax of Fulton Texas and his girlfriend, Jessica Dean of Newton Falls. He will be missed by his nieces and many friends.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, Ohio. Service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Rose Bennett officiating.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 330-872-5440. Friends and family may send condolences to here.

