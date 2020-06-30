Richard Lee Eakins, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Eakins, age 66, of Leavittsburg, passed away into eternal rest on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on February 5, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Theodore Eakins, Sr. and Gwendolyn Faye (Stone) Eakins.

Richard married Renee Sue Markle, on June 6, 2008 and they have enjoyed the past 12 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Leavittsburg for the past eights years, formerly of Warren.

Richard owned and operated Rich’s Tire Service on West Market Street in Warren for over 40 years and retired in 2011. He also drove the Amish around for the last two years.

Richard was a family man and also a homebody. He loved to be at home with the family, grandkids and the dogs.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Barbara Eakins and two brothers, Jeffrey and John Eakins.

He is survived by his wife, Renee S. Eakins, of Leavittsburg, Ohio; one sister, Kathryn and Lester Lampman of Leavittsburg; two brothers, Robert T. Eakins, Jr., of Braceville, Gary Eakins of Braceville; one step-daughter, Mary and Jack Lasure, III, of Fairmont, West Virginia; nine grandchildren, Cierra, Deleina, Jack, Addlyin, Lucas, James, Kaylee J., Elischa, Kaylee N. and one great-granddaughter, Isabella.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls Church of the Nazarene 520 North Canal Street, Newton Falls, Ohio, 44444 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com