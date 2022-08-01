NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Eugene Christy, Jr., 59 of Newton Falls, Ohio. passed away at his home on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Born in Akron, Ohio on September 5, 1962, Rich was the son of the late Richard E., Sr and Earline J. (Blotz) Christy.

Rich was a United States Army veteran and of Baptist faith.

Following his time in the service, he was a self employed contractor.

Rich married his late wife, Holly (Stambaugh) Christy on July 12, 1990; she passed away on December 7, 2020. Together they would make their home in Texas, Florida and Ohio.

Rich enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles, restoring cars, boating and fishing but most of all he enjoyed the time with his grandchildren.

Rich leaves behind his daughter, Bryana (Charlie) Christy of Eureka, Missouri; three sons, Richard (Leah) Christy III of St. Louis, Missouri, Joshua (Jessica) Stambaugh of Canfield, Ohio and Aaron (Melissa) Christy of St. Louis, Missouri; two sisters, Janette McGinnis of Newton Falls, Ohio and Teresa (David) Nadasky of Austintown, Ohio; one brother, Albert (Kristina) Christy of Canton, Ohio and 14 grandchildren.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Holly; two brothers, James and Thomas Christy and two nieces, Autumn and Melinda Christy.

Per Rich’s wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service was held with military honors.

Arrangements for Rich have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad St, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444, (330) 872-5440.

