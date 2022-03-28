DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. VanSteenberg, age 63 of Deerfield, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

He was born on July 3, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Richard Lee VanSteenberg and Janet E. (Jones) VanSteenberg.

He had lived in Deerfield for over 35 years, formerly of Paris Township where he attended Southeast High School.

Richard worked in the oil and gas field for over 35 years.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1234 in Ravenna and the NRA.

Richard loved golfing, riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting and boating.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bill and Gary VanSteenberg.

Richard is survived by a daughter, Aimee (Scott) Burrier; stepsons, Cody and Tyson Reese; sister, Shirley (Bill) Turney; brother, Daren VanSteenberg; partner in life, Sarah “Sally” Burkey and her four children; many grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two nieces and one great-nephew.

Per Richard wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date.

Arrangements handled by James Funeral Home. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

