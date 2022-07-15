WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Craig Miller, age 42 of Warren, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away at his home on July 2, 2022.

He was born in Warren on May 13, 1980, the son of the late Dennis L. and Joan E. (Cain) Miller.

Richard worked at Second Chance Antiques as a salesman.

He enjoyed socializing with people, playing video games and archery.

Mr. Miller is survived by his two daughters, Daphney Miller of Mantua and Meika Miller of Newton Falls; his brother Brian and (Rosemary) Miller of Champion; a nephew Jason and (Aime) Paudula of Leavittsburg; and a niece Dapheny.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth Miller.



There are no calling hours or services at this time and cremation has taken place.

The family will have a memorial picnic at a later date and asks that you watch Mr. Miller’s Facebook page for details.

Arrangements for Mr. Miller have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad St, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444, (330) 872-5440. You can visit online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

