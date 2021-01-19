Richard Alan Powell, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Alan Powell, age 85 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

He was born on November 24, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Roger Lee Powell and Helen Mary Jane (Seger) Powell.

Richard married his first wife, Lorna E. Vogel on June 16, 1955 and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage together until she passed away on July 23, 1993. He then married his second wife, Bernice J. Rubrake – Lemasters on August 12, 1995 and they have enjoyed 25 years of marriage together.

Richard has lived in Newton Falls since 1955, formerly of Braceville, Ohio.

He worked out of the Operating Engineer’s Local #66 for over 40 years retiring in 1994. Richard has been a dues paying member of the Local #66 in Pittsburgh for over 67 years.

Richard loved working outside in the yard, gardening, exercising, being with his family, John Wayne movies and going to all his grandson’s baseball games. He also loved being a member of the Silver Sneakers in Newton Falls for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents;, his first wife, Lorna; two sisters, Patricia Yencer and Nancy Powell; five brothers, Lee, Nelson, Roger, Donald and David Powell and one granddaughter, Katrina Simpson.

Richard is survived by his wife of 25 years, Bernice J. Powell of Newton Falls; two daughters, Dianna (Steve) Simpson of Newton Falls and Lucinda (Joe) Frendak of Newton Falls; two sons, John M. Powell of Newton Falls and Richard (Laura) Powell of Newton Falls; one stepdaughter, Kristine Nerlich of Medina, Ohio; two stepsons, David (Mary-Ellen) Lemasters of Cortland, Ohio and Brian Lemasters and his fiancée, Michelle Sandstrum, of Newton Falls; one sister, Jeannie Powell-Wright of Tustin, California; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Per Richard’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services.

The family has requested all donations please be made to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.