Rhonda Jean Griffith, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhonda Jean Griffith, age 59, of Houston, Texas, passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

She was born on July 3, 1960 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of Richard Lee Griffith, Sr. and Marilyn Jean (Kelley) Griffith.

Rhonda has lived in Houston, Texas for almost 40 years, formerly of Paris Township, Ohio.

She worked as a legal secretary for many years and loved traveling, sailing and skiing.

Rhonda is preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald (Tubby) Griffith and Richard Griffith, Jr.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Marilyn Griffith, Sr. of Paris Township, Ohio and a son AJ Shapenalville of Houston, Texas.

Per Rhonda’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services.

She will be laid to rest beside her brother, Ronald, at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

