Rheed I. Walker, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rheed I. Walker, age 96, of Newton Falls, took his heavenly flight on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

He was born on August 15, 1923 in Madisonville,Tennessee, the son of the late Memory & Lula (Coleman) Walker.

Rheed married the love of his life, Kansas E. England in 1945 and she passed away in 1989.



He worked as a mold polisher for Gougler Industries Inc. in Kent from 1953 to 1983.

He was a member of the US Navy serving during World War II.

Memories of Rheed will be carried on by his loving family; his daughter Gail Monroe of Newton Falls, whom he lived with for the last nine years; three sisters; one brother; three grandchildren Michael Khustus, James and (Lisa) Monroe, Veronica Walker; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Rheed loved his family, friends, dogs, church, bowling, gardening, and watching football.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kansas, three sisters, one brother, two sons Steve and Kyle Walker and one granddaughter Shelia.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rheed will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion of Rheed. The family would also like to request that all donations please be made to Harbor Light Hospice 4531 Belmont Avenue Suite 9 Youngstown, Ohio 44505 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 24, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.