Raymond Harrison Simmons, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTriutes) – Raymond Harrison Simmons, age 96, of Braceville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on July 23, 1924 in Bristol, England. Raymond was the only child of the late Alfred John and Hilda Dorothy Elizabeth (Williams) Simmons.

He has lived in Braceville for over 69 years, before moving to Lakewood.

He married Glenys Lottie Ashman on August 2, 1947 in Brynmawr, Wales. They came to the United States in 1951 and became citizens in 1957. His bride of almost 60 years, passed away on February 1, 2007.

Raymond worked at Standard Steel, Heltzel Steel, Packard Electric and then was a millwright for Copperweld Steel Company for 31 years before retiring on September 30, 1983.

He was a member of of the British Merchant Navy serving in WWII from 1941 – 1946.

Throughout his lifetime, Raymond enjoyed canoeing, mowing, landscaping, woodworking, metalworking, traveling and working as a volunteer for Hospice in Warren. Raymond became a Mason in 1959.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Isabella (Simmons) and Brian Keith Martin of Cleveland; grandchildren, Sarah Isabella and husband, Daniel, of Dayton, Keith Raymond Martin of Cleveland and Selena Nicole (Mullen) and her husband, Jason Cottrell; great-granddaughter, Audrey Caroline of Hartville; son, Robert Hayden Simmons and his wife, Patricia Lucius, of Toledo.

Raymond’s funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Glenys, at Braceville Cemetery.

The family asks that any contributions go in the form of donations to Trials4 Hope.org, in Raymond’s name.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

