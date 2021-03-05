Raymond H. Wilson, Sr., North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond H. Wilson, Sr. age 77 of North Jackson passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Park Center Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born on March 9, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of late Walter C. Wilson and Thelma E. (Raymond) Wilson.

Raymond married the love of his life, Teresa G. Bright on December 28, 1985 and they have enjoyed 35 years of marriage together.

He has lived in North Jackson for over 31 years, formerly of Newton Falls. He worked as a steelworker for Amweld Building Products in Niles for over 39 years before retiring in 2008. He also worked as a service agent for State Chevrolet in Youngstown for 3 years.

Raymond was a member the Knights of Pythias in North Jackson.

He attended the West Austintown United Methodist Church.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors, tinkering around in the garage working on stuff, and just being an overall handyman.

He is survived by: his wife: Teresa G. Wilson of North Jackson, 4 daughters: Laura Wilson of Salem, Ohio, Tawnya and Chris Miller of Canfield, Ohio, Michele & Eric Johns of Deerfield, Ohio, Leslie and Ken Lude of Salem, Ohio, three sons: Raymond (Buddy) Wilson Jr. of Austintown, Ohio, Michael and Denise Bright of Bristolville, Ohio, Donnie and Mary Ford of Boardman, Ohio, one sister: Bonnie Wilson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, one sister: Betty Lou Bradley, two brothers: Walter W. Wilson and Richard E. Wilson.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.