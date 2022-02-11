LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond A. Cowie, of Lordstown Ohio, a minister and servant of God, passed away on February 9, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born on October 17, 1936 at home on Marion Hill in New Brighton, Pennsylvania to Gerald Robert and Margaret Elizabeth (Shoaff) Cowie.

Raymond graduated from Beaver Falls High School in May 1954 at the age of 17.

On October 18, 1954 one day after he turned 18 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant in two years and received an honorable discharge after serving three years having served as a tank Commander, Platoon Sergeant and Scout Platoon Leader with the 4th Armored Division in Fort Hood, Texas.

Raymond married his teenage sweetheart, Joann Shellenberger on January 6, 1955 and they enjoyed 61 years of blessed marriage together before Joann passed away on May 29, 2016. After Joann’s passing he married his present soul mate, Kathie Roush in a private ceremony on January 12, 2017. They reaffirmed their vows in the presence of their families and friends at College Hill United Methodist Church, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on June 3, 2017.

Raymond had lived in Newton Falls since April 1969, formerly of North Sewickley Township, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. He and Kathie moved to Lordstown, Ohio in November 2017.

He was employed 28 years in the Insurance industry. He was an agent with Monumental Life Insurance Company for 19 years and an agent with Nationwide Insurance for nine years. He was employed by YPS Integrated System, Warren Ohio, retiring in 2012 at the age of 76 as Central Station Manager with 22 years of service.

Raymond was born again on April 13, 1978 at 2:35 p.m. having received Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior by the leading of a friend, Pastor Howard Duma. Raymond was currently attending Harvest Point Church, Lordstown, Ohio. He also was an Ordained Minister with the Akron Bible Church. He served as Pastor for The Community Bible Church on Quarry Street, Newton Falls, Ohio for over seven years. He ministered several years with the Way Out Prison Ministry of Akron. He was the founding Director and Chaplain of His Hands Extended Prison Ministry. He ministered in the Trumbull County Adult Correctional Center, the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center and in many Ohio state prisons. He also served several years as Police Chaplain for the Newton Falls Police Department. Raymond enjoyed serving the Lord, studying the Scriptures, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.

Memories of Raymond will be carried on by his loving family, daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Gary Hudson of Oak Island, North Carolina; his son and daughter-in-law Tom and Donna Cowie Newton Falls, his grandsons Zachary Hudson and his fiancé Katie Reband of Oak Island, North Carolina, Bryan and Jessica Cowie, Payson and Holly Cowie of Austintown, Ohio, great-grandson Finn Hudson of Oak Island, NC, great grandson Everis Cowie and great granddaughter Livie Cowie of Austintown, Ohio. His foster sister, Ella Mae and husband William (Bill) Boswell of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Stepson’s David & Jackie Roush of Basingstoke England, Jeff Roush of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Step grandchildren Brittany Roush & Adam Cathcart, Emma & Luke Phillips of Basingstoke England, Stephanie & Matt Cornelius of Pittsburg Pennsylvania, Jeremy Roush of Warren, Ohio and Shawn Rush of Ohio. Step great grandchildren Marlee Mae Roush of Tennessee, Darcy Cathcart and Ivy Phillips of Basingstoke England. Julian Rush of Ohio.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Robert and Margaret Elizabeth (Shoaff) Cowie, his sisters Martha Faye Nye and Mary Margaret Watson, brothers Thomas Lewis Cowie, Gerald Robert Cowie, Jr. David William Cowie and stepson Bob Roush.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Cross.

Calling hours will be on Monday February 14, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and also 10:00-11:00 a.m. before the funeral service.

Cremation will follow the funeral service. Ray will be laid to rest beside his first wife Joann at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, all contributions go to His Hands Extended Ministry, P.O. Box 107, Warren, OH 44482.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.