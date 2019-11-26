Ramona Jean Perkovich, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramona Jean Perkovich, age 89 of Newton Falls, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

She was born on March 31, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Verna (Wood) Sechler.

She has lived in Newton Falls her entire life.

Ramona married John Perkovich on July 6, 1968.

Ramona and John were blessed with 33 years of marriage before his passing on January 10, 2001.

Ramona was employed as a secretary at the Ravenna Arsenal for 25 years.

She was a life member of the First Christian Church in Newton Falls and a member of Hobby Hunters.

Loving memories of Ramona will be carried on by her sister-in-law, Virginia Sechler of Newton Falls; nephews, Brian Sechler and Keith Sechler and nieces, Pam Morgan, Karen Mitchell, Darlene Bionei, Madelyn Sechler, Michele Eastlake, Kimberly Coughlin, Noralee Seymour and Patsy Kaschalk.

Ramona was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Wamer and brothers, Ivan and Wendell Sechler.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow calling hours at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Calvin Mason officiating.

Ramona will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions take the form of donations to the First Christian Church, 17 North Center Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences to Ramona’s family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.