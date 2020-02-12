Ralph Raymond Gillespie, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Raymond Gillespie, 84 yrs., passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born September 16, 1935, in Windham, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph and Mary Gillespie of Newton Falls.

Ralph married the love of his life, Violet June Haney, on April 23, 1954 and they have been married for 65 wonderful years. Ralph and Violet lived all of their married life in Newton Falls, Ohio, where they raised their three children.

Ralph was very active in the community where he was a member of the Newton Falls Jaycees, Newton Falls School Board and he served 8 years on City Council.

When Ralph was not serving the community, he had a vast love for sports. He was a state track meet finalist, played basketball, baseball, bowled and his greatest love was the game of GOLF. When he was not playing the sport, he was supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their athletic endeavors. Ralph never missed a game. Ralph loved watching all Ohio sports in the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians.

Memories of Ralph will be carried on by his loving wife, Violet, of Newton Falls; one son: Michael (Darcy) Gillespie of Newton Falls; two daughters: Beth (Mark) Medallis of Newton Falls and Tammy (Philip) Blandine of Newton Falls; two sisters: Irma (Tony) Shields of Chicago and Norma (the late Norman) Shannon of Lake Lure, North Carolina.



Ralph has six loving grandchildren: Ryan (Billie) Gillespie of Cortland; Matthew (Krista) Gillespie of Williamsburg, Virginia.; Eric Medallis of Arizona; Todd Medallis of Newton Falls and two granddaughters Taylor and Tori Blandine of Newton Falls. Ralph has four adoring great-grandchildren Rylie and Landon (Ryan) Gillespie; Jayden and Peyton (Matthew) Gillespie and one great-grandchild on the way.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Mary Gillespie; sister Mary Louise Sewell; and brother-in-law Norman Shannon.

Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Reid Lamport officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad St. Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.