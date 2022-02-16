NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph M. Eddie, age 91 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Antonine Village Assisted Living in North Jackson, Ohio.

He was born on March 2, 1930 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of the late Curtis R. and Beulah Faye (Fowler) Eddie.

Ralph married the love of his life, Pauline B. Almburg on June 20, 1953 and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage together before she passed away on December 9, 2013.

Ralph had lived in Newton Falls for 60 years, formerly of Leavittsburg.

He worked at Republic Steel for 18 years, nine years as a foreman, before going to work at General Motors as a machine repairman for over 27 years, retiring in 1994.

Ralph was a member of the U.S. Army and the First Federated Church in North Jackson.

Ralph enjoyed building and fixing things, woodworking and was an avid race fan. He especially loved Formula F1 and sports car racing.

Memories of Ralph will be carried on by his loving family: his two daughters, Cheryl (Allen) Deibel of Canfield and Dr. Dianne Eddie (DVM) of Lordstown; his two sons, Curtis Eddie and his partner, Margo Seibert, of Newton Falls and Martin (Teresa) Eddie of Newton Falls; his six grandchildren, Allen Deibel of Youngstown, Aura (Paul) Ragozine of Girard, Christopher Eddie and Justin Greenawalt, of Bellevue, Pennsylvania, Amanda Eddie and Joseph Trice, of Newton Falls, Kyle Eddie of Austintown and Ryan Eddie of Newton Falls and his six great-grandchildren.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pauline and one brother, Milton Eddie.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Acri officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215 in his memory.

