NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Y. Whaley Sprankle, “Mom,” passes away peacefully and was called into eternal rest at the age of 69, in her residence on Thursday, January 20.

She was the youngest child born to Willie Mae Whaley and Marvin Lee Whaley.

Phyllis was a 1970 graduate of Newton Falls High School. She was always proud to be a Tiger and looked forward to the classmates’ reunion every year and attending her own class reunions.

Phyllis was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed being a part of the Newton Falls Brown’s Backers and Amvets.

She was a lifetime member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

A social member of the VFW where she played horseshoes and won several tournaments over the years. She was a part of several Dart and Pool leagues around town. Phyllis has always loved Elvis, owls, Coca-Cola, Donald Duck, Bingo, slot machines, the lottery, dancing, Reese’s Cups and her family. In the last several years she had become very fond of Mountain Dew.

Phyllis was a hard worker and enjoyed 33 years at General Motors working in the Body Shop, Paint Shop and Quality Control. Prior to retiring in 2009, she helped invent several items that were implemented by GM and was paid for her ideas. Mom was also a part of GM’s first responders’ team for many years.

After retiring she volunteered her time and energy into delivering meals on wheels where she was recognized as volunteer of the year alongside her sister Marylin. She could always be counted on to help out friends, family, and her community.

Mom got her greatest joy from being with her children, grandchildren and helping others. She enjoyed playing cards and could be found on most Friday afternoons playing cards with her siblings.

To know mom was to know the saying: A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. That was one of her many ways of saying I love you. She was the voice to speak up when everyone else was quiet, she stood up for what was right. Mom was a hard worker, a helper, a giver. She was the one to pitch in and get the job done. Whether it was cleaning up at a function she attended, walking the picket line, donating food, walking the granddogs every day, helping her sister lay floors, painting a wall, giving you a ride, whatever it was, if something needed done, mom was there to help. She did not see color and she did not discriminate. She loved everyone and only wanted to see the best in them.

Phyllis did not only raise her four girls to be strong, independent women, but she also raised many generations in Newton Falls with the love and advice she gave out to so many. If you were a friend, you knew you had a place to go. Mom always had a pillow and blanket if you needed it. A friend said it best when she said “Mom always knew.” She knew when something was wrong, she knew if you needed a hug or needed to be set straight. Mom just knew and mom was ALWAYS there. We know OUR mom will live on in all of our hearts, stories and memories for many generations to come and will be there with all of us.

Mom is lovingly remembered by her four amazing daughters who have given her nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Three stepchildren who have given her four stepgrandchildren and her unofficial adopted children and grandchildren of Newton Falls.

Kimberly Postlethwait, Christy Efaw, Patricia (Art) Beabout of Newton Falls, Ohio and her baby, Amanda Willoughby of Austintown, Ohio, Douglas Sprankle (Tina Ross), Penny (Daniel) Albright and Sherri (T.J.) Evangelisto of Altoona, Pennsylvania.

She took great pride in all of her grandchildren, Jaspar Efaw, Kayla Postlethwait, Danielle (Steven) Dispaltro, Aydin and Anthony Harness, Jessica (Emilio) Guerrero, Alissa, Nicholas and Hunter Willoughby. Step grandchildren Ryan Rightnour, Jensen Schleich and Rylee Albright.

Great-grandchildren, Jack, Rayven, Onalee, Oliver, Boone, Nicholas, Matthew, Jadelin, Lillian, Lyra and baby, Harness.

Phyllis will also be remembered, as the baby sister, by her siblings, a brother, Marshall (Joyce) Whaley; sisters, Carol Guerrero and Charlotte Perry, all of Newton Falls, Nancy Mosier of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Alice Whaley of Davenport, Florida, Jon (Maria) Whaley of Erie, Pennsylvania and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Loved ones who have cleared the path for Phyllis are her mother and father; brother, John Whaley; sister, Marylin Moore; ex-husbands, Kenny Trautman and Harry Sprankle; stepson, Brian Sprankle; stepgrandson, Jonas Sprankle; unofficial daughter, Billie Jo Baker; her granddogs and many many loved ones.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Please feel free to wear Cleveland Browns attire to calling hours. Phyllis would want us to celebrate and remember the good times we had.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 12:00 Noon.

Cremation will follow and Phyllis will be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

