Phoebe Jo Smith, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phoebe Jo Smith, age 73 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 11, 2021 with her husband by her side.

She was born on May 11, 1948 in Ramp, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Joseph and Joy (Hicks) Foster.



On August 16, 1991, Phoebe married the love of her life, Lowell “Bud” D. Smith and they had enjoyed 30 years of marriage together.

Phoebe had lived most her life in Newton Falls and worked as police officer for Newton Falls, Craig Beach and Lordstown Police Departments. She also worked as a security guard at the Ravenna Ammunition Plant for five years.

Phoebe was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newton Falls.

She was a member of Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the Stranger Danger Program she worked through the police department.

She enjoyed gardening, hunting, playing the piano and organ, listening to music and being the choir director at her church.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memories of Phoebe will be carried on by her loving husband, Lowell “Bud” Smith of Newton Falls; her daughter, Melissa Yuengling of Leavittsburg; her two grandchildren, Melanie Reibestein of Niles and Maria Reibestein of Huntington, West Virginia and two great-grandchildren.

Per Phoebe’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

The family asks that all donations please be made to the First Baptist Church, 2640 South Canal Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her name.

