Philip James Hogue, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip James Hogue, age 95 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 22, 1925 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Nathan Frances Hogue and Susan (Piper) Hogue.

Philip served his country in the U.S. Navy as a radioman 3rd class during WWII from 1944-1946.

After returning home, he married Ada Louis Clark on May 15, 1948 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage together until she passed away on December 5, 2004.

Philip worked as a machine adjuster at GE Lamp Plant in Ravenna for 16 years retiring in 1990.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Newton Falls and a 60 + year member of the Old Erie Masonic Lodge #3.

Philip enjoyed photography, wood working, working in his flower and vegetable garden and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ada; two sisters, Ethel Blastic and Mary Phillips and a great-granddaughter, Rylee Hogue.

Philip is survived by one son, Timothy (Cynthia) Hogue of Newton Falls; four grandchildren, Neil Hogue, Matthew (Ashly) Hogue, Jonathan (Rebecca) Hogue and Zachary (Hope) Hogue and five great-grandchildren, Colin, Camryn, Jaxon, Jase and Grant.

Cremation has taken place. Philip will be laid to rest beside his wife, Ada, at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has chosen to do private services at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

