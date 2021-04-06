Philip Gumino, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Gumino, age 91,passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday April 4, 2021 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus of Newton Falls of natural causes.

He was born on September 22, 1929 in Niles Ohio the son of Frank and Carolina (Vecchio) Gumino.

Philip owned Cafe 534 after his father for many years.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.

Philip married the love of his life Betty I. Baker and they enjoyed 27 years of marriage before her passing in December of 2020.

Memories of Philip will be carried on by his loving family: his brother Tony Gumino, five step children, five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, brothers Frank, Joe and Carmen, three sisters, Lucy Lazzari, Jennie Nardo and Antionette Gumino.

Per Philip’s wishes there will not be any calling hours.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary and Joseph Church with Father Merzweiler officiating on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Philip will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family. Please visit us at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com