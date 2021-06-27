Peter P. Talanca, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter P. Talanca, 66, passed away at University Hospital on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Peter was born August 13, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Alberto and Julia (Colangecco) Talanca.

Pete grew up in Newton Falls and worked at Albert’s Bakery with his parents.

He graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1972. He went to school in Minnesota at Dunwoody Institute of Bakery and Pastry.

Later he started his business Stow – it Storage, Inc., in Newton Falls in 1985; he was still running it today with the help of his daughter, Rita.

He loved antique cars, his land rover, boats, motorcycles and his yellow and checkered cabs. Peter was always doing something to help people in Newton Falls and the community. He would assist in running the Newton Falls Fireworks display, working for days to repair and set off the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks for thousands of residence and people from all over Northeast Ohio. Pete also loved to fly his plane, taking leisurely flights just to enjoy the beautiful scenic views and sometimes flying to Put-in-Bay to stay for the weekend. He enjoyed motorcycle trips to Florida and bike week in Daytona taking his son, Albert, with him.

He was very proud of his son, Pete and often would watch him cook and run the restaurant. He loved family skiing trips to Colorado and many other places with Rita, Albert, Pete and Diane. He would often enjoy relaxing on the beach with a cigar.

Memories of Pete will be carried on by his family; Diane Talanca; his daughter and her husband, Rita Talanca and Bill Wright of Newton Falls; his son, Alberto Talanca of Newton Falls and his son and his wife, Peter and Desirae Talanca of Severance, Colorado; granddaughter, Sidney Wright and grandsons, William Wright III, Jacob Wright and Nicholas Wright.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m., at the James Funeral Home and a funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., at St Joseph and Marys Church in Newton Falls, with Father Dave Mertzwiler, officiating.

Burial will be in St Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444

Family and Friends may send condolences by visiting us at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

