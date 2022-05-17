NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter David Antolini, age 72 of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on January 1, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William Antolini and Agnes (Kompanik) Antolini.

He has lived in Newton Falls for the last 28 years, formerly of McDonald, Ohio.

Peter served his country faithfully during the Vietnam War with U.S. Marine Corps and achieving the rank of Sergeant. He served two different time periods from 1969-1973 and 1975-1977.

Peter worked as an inspector at Delphi Packard Electric for 33 years retiring in 2007.

He loved target shooting, fishing and hunting.

Peter is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mildred Antolini.

He is survived by his cousin, Debbie Simon of Dallas, Texas and his girlfriend, Diann Williams of Masury, Ohio.

Per Peter’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. He will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

