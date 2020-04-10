Peggy Sue Sommers, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Sue Sommers, age 32, of Warren passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1987 in Ravenna, Ohio the daughter of David Sommers and Laura (Steerman) Sommers. She has lived in Warren for many years, formerly of Southington.

Peggy previously worked at Grams Grocery Store in Parkman, Ohio and Step 2 in Streetsboro, Ohio.

Peggy loved bike riding, painting and doing crafts.

She is survived by:grandparents: Clint and Gladys Steerman of Garrettsville, Ohio, her mother Laura Steerman of Warren, her father: David Sommers of Ravenna, step-father: Steve McCoy of Ravenna, two daughters: Abigayle Britton of Ravenna, Ohio, Summer Goss of Johnston, Ohio, two sisters: Amy Sommers of Grafton, Ohio, Chrissy McCoy of Ravenna, her fiance’ David Goss of Warren. She also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family services will be held.

She will be laid to rest at Harrington Cemetery in Nelson Twp.., Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

