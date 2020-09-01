Peggy Jayne Bernini, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Jayne Bernini age 86 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday night August 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

She was born on February 10, 1934 in Blairsville. Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Roy J. Forsha and Daisy F. (Berenbrok) Brubaker. Peggy has lived in Newton Falls since 1967, formerly of Blairsville, Pennsylvania.

She worked at Thomas Steel for over 20 years, and was one of the first women to work in the steel mill.

Peggy was a member of the Pricetown United Methodist Church and the women’s group at the church.

She enjoyed feeding her birds, gardening, riding her bike, keeping in touch with family and friends, sending greeting cards and spending time with her dogs. Peggy’s greatest accomplishment was raising her two children on her own and keeping a family home for many years.

Memories of Peggy will be carried on by her loving family; her daughter Debbie & (Anthony) Zampino of Newton Falls; her brother Chris and (Cindy) Forsha of Blairsville, Pennsylvania; her sister Karian Vaicka of West Virginia; her sister-in-law Ann Forsha of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; her grandchild Melissa and( Matt) O’Connor and their children Connor and Maggie and many beloved nieces, nephews and life long cherished friends.

Peggy is preceeded in death by her son Thomas L. Bernini, sister and brother -in-law Doris and Donald Henigin and two brothers Harry (Huck) Forsha and Frank and ( Dorrie) Forsha.



Per Peggy’s wishes, cremation has taken place, Memorial services will be at a later date and time. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and son at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville, Pennsylvania.

The family asks that contributions go in the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



