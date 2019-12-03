Pauline Diane Kezele, Highland Heights, Ohio

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Diane Kezele, age 81, of Highland Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, December 2, 2019, at her residence.

On August 24, 1938, in Pricetown, Ohio, Paul and Catherine (Johnson) Soos were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Pauline.

Pauline married the love of her life, George Kezele, on March 2, 1957 and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage together before his passing on May 13, 2001.

She was employed as an auto worker at General Motors before retiring .

Pauline was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Newton Falls for many years, where she was active in the Ladies Guild. She loved volunteering at the church, spending time with the grandchildren and Sunday dinner outings with her family and sister Gertrude.

Memories of Pauline will be carried on by her loving family; her two sons, Gregory Paul and (Mary) Kezele M.D. of Cleveland, Timothy Allen and (Kelly) Kezele of Columbus and her sister, Gertrude Chalmers, who lived with her at Kemper house; grandchildren, Adam, Erin, Emily, Kevin, Alycia, Ashley and Abby Kezele.

She is preceded in death by her husband George; son, Randy; sisters, Mildred Holecko, Helen Lurtz, Stella Crum and Betty Ann Sinn; brothers, Steven and Raymond Soos.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A prayer service will be at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary & St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Newton Falls at 10:30 a.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, George, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in the form of donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue Cleveland, OH 44110-2602 Donor Support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440.

