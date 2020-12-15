SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul D. Williams, age 64 of Southington, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on January 3, 1956 in Weston, West Virginia, the son of the late Sail Williams and Mary G. (Taylor) Williams.

Paul married the love of his life, Roberta M. Wolf on March 24, 2001 and they have enjoyed the last 19 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Southington for the last 18 years, formerly of Akron, Ohio.

Paul worked as a Manager for Summit Plastics in Mogadore for the last couple of years.

He loved fishing, especially ice fishing and riding his Harley motorcycle.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Judy Ann Williams-Spencer; three brothers, Frank, Ralph and Mike Williams and one sister-in-law, Belle Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta M. Williams of Southington; two daughters, Amy Williams (Jayson Border) of Massillon, Ohio and Christina (Jeremy) Wilson of Massillon, Ohio; three sons, Mike Williams (Monica Hixson) of Canton, Ohio, Andrew and Joseph Morris, both of Southington; one sister, Lucille (John) Rohrbough of Jane Lew, West Virginia; two brothers, John(Betty) Williams of Weston, West Virginia and Robert (Karen) Williams of Weston, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, John, Seth, Catera, Taylor, Mikey, Sydney and Carly and four great-grandchildren, Killian, Amelia, Layla and Sienna.

Private family services will be held.

Paul will be laid to rest at Reformed Cemetery in Southington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.