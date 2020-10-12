Patrick Weir, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Weir, age 66 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 17, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of the late George William Weir, Sr. and Patricia Lynn (Conti) Weir.

Patrick married Cynthia L. Aldrich on November 8, 1996 and they enjoyed the past 24 years of marriage together. He and his wife have lived in Newton Falls since 2016, formerly of Corpus Christi, Texas.

He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps for 12 years and did two tours in Vietnam.

After his service in the Marines, he worked as an aircraft mechanic at the Corpus Christi Army Depot in Texas for over 30 years retiring in 2013.

Family was important to Patrick and he enjoyed spending time with his son and his granddaughters. He also loved to golf and watch movies.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Patrick is survived by one son, Patrick (Megan) Weir of Cortland, Ohio; two daughters, Suzette Cunningham of Westville, Florida and Crystal (Garland) Griffith of Orange Grove, Texas; two brothers, Michael (Patricia) Weir of Texas and George (Debbie) Weir of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and three granddaughters, Skyla, Liberty and Gabriella.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

