NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick J. Mohan age 73 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday February 26, 2022 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on Jan 17, 1949 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Michael J. Mohan and Virginia Mary (Handing) Mohan.

Pat had lived in Newton Falls his entire life and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class 1967.

He served his country in the US Marine Corp from 1967 – 1973.

Pat married the love of his life, Beverly J. Kyser on February 10, 1969 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage together.

He worked at General Motors in Lordstown as a Union Position Zone man 5 for 30 years retiring in 2006.

Pat enjoyed mowing his yard, remodeling their house, working on cars, tinkering around the garage fixing things and loved being with his family and grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister: Maureen Batianis and two brothers: Terry and Dennis Mohan.

Pat is survived by: two sons: Shawn Mohan of Newton Falls, Kevin Mohan of Lake Milton, Ohio, two sisters: Michelle Leon of Kansas, Joyce Owen of Manchester, New Hampshire and three grandchildren: Dakota, Kenzie and Caleb Mohan.

Private family services will be held. Patrick will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

