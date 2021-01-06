Patricia Lou Flickinger, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Lou Flickinger age 68 of Leavittsburg passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the Trumbull Memorial Hospital emergency room in Warren, Ohio

She was born on December 7, 1952 in Warren, Ohio the second daughter of the late William Flickinger and Edith (Church) Flickinger.

Patty was a member of the first graduating class of LaBrae High School in 1971.

Patty continued her education at Kent State University where she became the first in her family to acquire a college degree when she was awarded her Bachelor of Education Degree. Patty continued her education at Kent State receiving her Master of Education Degree in August of 1990.

Patty was named to Who’s Who Among American Teachers in 2004.

Patty was proud to return to her Alma Mater and to have the privilege to have spent her entire career helping to support the education of the students from her community. While she was in college, Patty was a tutor in the elementary school and upon graduation from Kent State University, she started to teach at LaBrae in the fourth and seventh grades. Patty worked both at Vaughn and Bascom Elementary Schools teaching both first grade and kindergarten. She had a true commitment to her students and their academic success. When Patty first started at LaBrae, she was a track coach. Patty retired in June of 2008 after thirty-five years in education. Her love of the students and seeing them grow educationally did draw her back to substitute teaching.

Patty was a strong supporter of the LaBrae students, sports and community.

Patty was a woman of strong Christian faith and was waiting for the day that she would be reunited with some special loved ones that preceded her in death, her parents (William and Edith Flickinger), her Nana and Granddad (William and Edith Church) and her special nephew (Evan Patrick Hartman).

Patty attended Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church.

Anyone that knew Patty would say that she had high expectations. If you really knew her, you knew that she believed her expectations were attainable and she was there to help each one be successful.

Patty will always be remembered by her sisters, Gloria (David) Stewart, Susan (David) Hartman, Edith Margaret (William) Polden and two brothers William Flickinger and Russell (Kelly) Flickinger.

Patty never had any children of her own, but God did bless Renee, William, Michelle, Mathew, Faith, Christina, Brian, Bobby, Racheal, David, Abbey, Brenda, Jenni, Gayle, William, Jeromy and Brianna with a wonderful Aunt Pat. It was often difficult for some of them to forget she was not their mom. She had twenty-five great and three great-great nieces and nephews. She attended dance competitions, band, sporting events, DI competitions, or anything else that she could.

Patty also is survived by her Uncle Jerry (Rene) Church and Uncle William “Buster” Church.

Patty was preceded in death by her Paternal grandparents William and Adeline Flickinger, Aunts Emmeline Fahndrich, Norma (Dube) Dubey, sister in law Barbara Flickinger and a nephew Caleb Polden.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday January 8, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Campbell officiating.

Patricia will be laid to rest beside her mother Edith at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



